Ruoning Yin wins home LPGA event in China for her fourth tour victory

By The Associated Press
Ruoning Yin of China celebrates after winning in the final round of the LPGA Shanghai golf tournament at China's Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Achmad Ibrahim]

SHANGHAI (AP) — Ruoning Yin shot an 8-under 64 to win the LPGA Buick Shanghai tournament, the fourth career LPGA victory for the Chinese golfer. Yin trailed third-round leader Mao Saigo of Japan by one stroke, but rallied with birdies on five of the final six holes. Yin finished with a 25-under 263 for the tournament.

