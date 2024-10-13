Ruoning Yin wins home LPGA event in China for her fourth tour victory

SHANGHAI (AP) — Ruoning Yin shot an 8-under 64 to win the LPGA Buick Shanghai tournament, the fourth career LPGA victory for the Chinese golfer. Yin trailed third-round leader Mao Saigo of Japan by one stroke, but rallied with birdies on five of the final six holes. Yin finished with a 25-under 263 for the tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.