Ruoning Yin, Hyo Joo Kim share LPGA lead at Palos Verdes

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Ruoning Yin had the low round of her LPGA Tour career, a 7-under 64 to share the 36-hole lead with Hyo Joo Kim at the DIO Implant LA Open. Yin is a 20-year-old from China in her second year on the LPGA Tour. She turned in 3-under 32 and made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on her second nine at Palos Verdes to post a two-round total of 10-under 132. Yin’s best LPGA result was a tie for fourth in last year’s Dana Open, her only top-10 finish. Kim shot her second straight 5-under 66. She has made only one bogey through two rounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.