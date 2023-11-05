Running wild, UTSA subdues North Texas on the ground for 37-29 win to remain unbeaten in AAC

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Kevorian Barnes ran for 129 yards on 16 carries and reached the end zone twice and UTSA beat North Texas 37-29. UTSA never trailed and scored at least one touchdown in every quarter but the third when it settled for a 28-yard field goal to make it 30-13. Chandler Rogers threw for 272 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Mean Green.

