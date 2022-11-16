Running QBs in ACC sacrifice their bodies to get more yards

ACC quarterbacks are not behaving like delicate china. Drake Maye at North Carolina, Malik Cunngham at Louisville, Riley Leonard at Duke and Brennan Armstrong at Virginia all lead their teams in rushing. And they are running more like fullbacks intent of hurting a would-be tackler than most would expect. Maye is the frontrunner for Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, a redshirt freshman with 34 touchdown passes in just 10 games, tied for the most in the Bowl Subdivision. He’s also the leading rusher for the No. 13 Tar Heels, who will play No. 9 Clemson for the ACC title on Dec. 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.