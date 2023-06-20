Running back Sony Michel re-signs with the Los Angeles Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed running back Sony Michel. He was a member of their Super Bowl championship team. Michel rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 21 passes during the 2021-22 season for the Rams, who acquired him from New England in a preseason trade. He added 78 yards rushing in the postseason while Los Angeles won the Super Bowl at its own SoFi Stadium in February 2022. Michel spent the last offseason with the Dolphins before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. He rushed for 106 yards as a backup to Austin Ekeler.

