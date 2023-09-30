Running back Saquon Barkley is doubtful for Monday night’s game against Seattle, New York Giants say

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Star running back Saquon Barkley has been listed as doubtful for the New York Giants’ game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night because of a sprained right ankle. Barkley practiced on a limited basis Saturday for the third straight day and coach Brian Daboll listed him as doubtful on the final injury report. Daboll also said star left tackle Andrew Thomas will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. He was hurt in the season opener against Dallas. Second-year pro Josh Ezeudu will start again.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.