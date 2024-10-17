Running back Saquon Barkley faces the Giants for the first time since signing with the Eagles

Star running back Saquon Barkley will play his first game against the New York Giants when the Philadelphia Eagles visit MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Giants drafted Barkley with the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018 and he won the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Barkley signed with the Eagles when free agency began in March, getting a three-year, $37.5 million contract. The Eagles are 3-2 coming into the game. The Giants are 2-4 and have lost all three games at home.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.