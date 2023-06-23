Rune beats Musetti to reach Queen’s Club semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Second-seeded Holger Rune has continued his progress on grass by beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-5 to reach the semifinals at the Queen’s Club Championships. The Dane began the week with an 0-3 record on grass. He had six aces and saved three of the four break points he faced against his Italian opponent. Rune next faces seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia. De Minaur advanced with a three-set win against unseeded Adrian Mannarino of France.

