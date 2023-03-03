Runaway Serie A leader Napoli loses for only second time

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Runaway Serie A leader Napoli has fallen to only its second loss in the league when it was beaten 1-0 by Lazio. Matías Vecino’s second-half strike was enough to hand the visitors the victory that lifted them into second spot in Serie A. Napoli still has a 17-point advantage but could see it trimmed slightly if AC Milan wins at Fiorentina on Saturday or Inter Milan beats Lecce the following day. It was Lazio’s first victory in Naples in almost eight years.

