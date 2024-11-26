Ruling in doping case set to give biathlon star Fourcade a gold 15 years after Vancouver Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A ruling by sport’s highest court in a Russian doping case is set to give French biathlon star Martin Fourcade another gold medal almost 15 years after the Vancouver Olympics. The International Biathlon Union the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an appeal by Evgeny Ustyugov, who crossed the line first ahead of Fourcade in the 15-kilometer mass start event at the 2010 Winter Games. The Russian biathlete appealed against an October 2020 ruling that he was guilty of blood doping. The latest CAS verdict upheld his four-year ban and disqualification of results. The IOC can allocate the 2010 gold medal to Fourcade.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.