Ruling bodies take aim at golf ball to curtail distance

Golf’s governing bodies want the golf ball to go a little shorter for the biggest hitters. The U.S. Golf Association and Royal & Ancient Golf have released a proposal for a new test that would require different golf balls for elite competition. It would be covered under a Model Local Rule. That would allow tours to adopt the rule without it affecting the recreational players. Still to be determined is whether the PGA Tour goes along with it. The USGA and R&A will take feedback for the next five months. The proposal focused on the golf ball and left drivers alone.

