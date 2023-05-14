Ruiz, Martínez lead Inter Miami over Revolution 2-1

By The Associated Press
New England Revolution defender Dave Romney (2) heads the ball next to Inter Miami forward Leonardo Campana during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — David Ruiz had a goal and an assist on Josef Martínez’s go-ahead score before picking up a red card to help Inter Miami hold off the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution 2-1. Ruiz staked Inter Miami (5-6-0) to an early lead when he took a pass from Leonardo Campana and scored in the 6th minute. It was the first career goal for the 19-year-old rookie midfielder. New England (7-2-3) pulled even when Carles Gil took passes from Matt Polster and DeJuan Jones and scored his third goal of the season. Inter Miami took a 2-1 lead into halftime on a goal by Martínez in the 44th minute. Ruiz and DeAndre Yedlin had assists on Martínez’s league-high ninth netter of the season.

