Ruiz, Martínez lead Inter Miami over Revolution 2-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — David Ruiz had a goal and an assist on Josef Martínez’s go-ahead score before picking up a red card to help Inter Miami hold off the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution 2-1. Ruiz staked Inter Miami (5-6-0) to an early lead when he took a pass from Leonardo Campana and scored in the 6th minute. It was the first career goal for the 19-year-old rookie midfielder. New England (7-2-3) pulled even when Carles Gil took passes from Matt Polster and DeJuan Jones and scored his third goal of the season. Inter Miami took a 2-1 lead into halftime on a goal by Martínez in the 44th minute. Ruiz and DeAndre Yedlin had assists on Martínez’s league-high ninth netter of the season.

