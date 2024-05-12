Ruidiaz scores go-ahead goal and the Sounders secure a 2-1 Cascadia Cup win over Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and the Seattle Sounders snapped Portland’s six-game undefeated streak in their rivalry series with a 2-1 Cascadia Cup victory over the Timbers on Sunday. Cristian Roldan scored a first-half goal and the Sounders secured just their third win in the regular season’s first 12 matches. Felipe Mora scored for the Timbers, who have not won a match since a 2-1 victory over NYCFC on March 9. Since then, they’ve lost six and had three draws and they’ve tumbled to last place in the Western Conference standings.

