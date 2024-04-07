Ruidíaz leads Sounders over Montreal 5-0 for first victory of season

SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored a pair of first-half goals and the Seattle Sounders won for the first time this season, beating CF Montreal 5-0. The Sounders (1-3-2) jumped on top in the 20th minute when Jackson Ragen used his head to set up Ruidíaz’s left-footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner of the net off a set piece Ruidíaz’s second goal — and fourth of the season — came via a penalty kick in the 27th minute as Seattle took a 2-0 lead into halftime. The PK was set up when Albert Rusnák drew a foul on Montreal defender Joel Waterman in the penalty area. Jordan Morris, Alex Roldan and Dylan Teves also scored for Seattle.

