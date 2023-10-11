Rugby’s proposed World League looks set to shut out ambition-filled tier two teams even more

Tier two rugby teams are those teams not in the Six Nations and Rugby Championship. They don’t have any clout in the World Rugby boardroom or much money but they play for the love of their people, love of their country, and love of their national team jersey. At every Rugby World Cup, including the ongoing tournament in France, tier two coaches plead for more games with tier one teams to become more competitive, to try and level a lopsided playing field. But their pleas have fallen on deaf ears for decades and its not going to change, not with a new competition coming involving all of the tier one teams between Rugby World Cups.

