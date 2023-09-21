Rugby World Cup to start in earnest for Owen Farrell as England captain returns from suspension

England captain Owen Farrell will make his return from suspension in a much-changed team for the Rugby World Cup match against Chile on Saturday in Lille. Farrell had to serve a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle in a warmup match against Wales on Aug. 12. The suspension included the World Cup pool matches against Argentina and Japan. England won both of them to virtually secure a place in the quarterfinals and Farrell is back at flyhalf in a team containing 12 changes from the 34-12 victory over the Japanese on Sunday. Utility back Marcus Smith starts at fullback.

