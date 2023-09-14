Rugby World Cup to pay tribute to victims of disasters in Morocco and Libya

LILLE, France (AP) — Rugby fans and players will pay tribute to the victims of the natural disasters that have hit Libya and Morocco ahead of a World Cup match between France and Uruguay on Thursday. A “moment of solidarity” will be observed before the national anthems are played at the Stade Pierre Mauroy near the city of Lille. Authorities in Morocco have reported nearly 3,000 deaths and several thousand injuries after the earthquake that hit the country. In Libya, thousands of people have been killed because of devastating floods.

