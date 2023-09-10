Rugby World Cup promises to improve access to Marseille stadium after fans stuck outside

PARIS (AP) — Rugby World Cup organizers says it will take steps to improve access to Marseille’s Stade Velodrome after numerous fans missed the start of England’s match against Argentina on Saturday night. All 63,118 ticket-holders eventually reached their seats after many were stuck in long queues when the game kicked off at 9 p.m. RWC organizers say in a statement that “France 2023 are deploying more service volunteers to welcome fans and direct ticket holders to the appropriate entry points.” They also promise more announcements on public transport while entry points and gate entry times will also be directly communicated to ticket-holders.

