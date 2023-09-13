Rugby World Cup officials sorry for crowd problems, say no variance about head injury cards

PARIS (AP) — Rugby World Cup organizers have apologized again to fans who missed the start of matches in Marseille and Bordeaux last weekend. The organizers also didn’t believe the refereeing on head injuries has been inconsistent. They pointed jubilantly to the record number of fans who congregated to watch the first eight games in France. Tournament director Michel Poussau says “the eight matches have gathered 700,000 fans, 430,000 in the stadiums where the attendances have been remarkable, and the rest in rugby villages.” Not all of them got to watch the whole game. Crowd access problems in Marseille and Bordeaux were a bad look for the tournament and France a year after the Champions League final catastrophe in Paris and a year before the Olympic Games are hosted in Paris.

