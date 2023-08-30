Rugby makes switching countries easier for players, and the World Cup more competitive

A loophole that has allowed rugby players to more easily switch allegiances is helping reshape a sport that has previously tended to tie representative players to one country for life. Rugby regaining Olympic status in 2016 was the trigger because of the IOC’s passport and residency rules. A few could take advantage but the loophole in rugby sevens favored backs. Talks to streamline the eligibility rules gathered momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic. In late 2021 World Rugby voted to change the laws so players could switch allegiance if they had a strong connection to another country and hadn’t played test rugby in three years. More than a dozen players have switched ahead of Rugby World Cup in France.

