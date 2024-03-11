Rugby league player banned for 8 games after racial slur against rival in Australia’s NRL

By The Associated Press
Roosters Spencer Leniu reacts during the NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

SYDNEY (AP) — A rugby league player has been banned for eight games after using a racial slur against a rival during the Australian NRL’s season-opening round in Las Vegas. A National Rugby League judiciary rejected a claim by Sydney Roosters forward Spencer Leniu that he didn’t know he was racially vilifying Ezra Mam when he used the slur on the Brisbane Broncos player. The 23-year-old Leniu has Samoan heritage and has represented its national team. He was born in New Zealand and moved to Australia as a child. Mam is an Indigenous Australian who has Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent. Leniu told the judiciary, “I had no racial intent towards Ezra and the Indigenous community.” He made a public apology before the judiciary hearing.

