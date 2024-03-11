Rugby league player banned for 8 games after racial slur against rival in Australia’s NRL

SYDNEY (AP) — A rugby league player has been banned for eight games after using a racial slur against a rival during the Australian NRL’s season-opening round in Las Vegas. A National Rugby League judiciary rejected a claim by Sydney Roosters forward Spencer Leniu that he didn’t know he was racially vilifying Ezra Mam when he used the slur on the Brisbane Broncos player. The 23-year-old Leniu has Samoan heritage and has represented its national team. He was born in New Zealand and moved to Australia as a child. Mam is an Indigenous Australian who has Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent. Leniu told the judiciary, “I had no racial intent towards Ezra and the Indigenous community.” He made a public apology before the judiciary hearing.

