Rugby executive Mark Darbon appointed CEO of The R&A

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The R&A has appointed sports executive Mark Darbon as its next CEO. Darbon takes over for the retiring Martin Slumbers. Darbon most recently was the CEO of ruby club Northampton Saints. He most notably was a senior member of the London organizing committee for the 2012 Olympics. Darbon was in charge of the Olympic Park and its nine competition venues. He then spent five years as an advisor to the International Olympic Committee. Darbon has an extensive background in sports marketing and sponsorship over the last 15 years. He takes over in November.

