Rugby England provides free sanitary provisions for women at more than 500 clubs

LONDON (AP) — England Rugby is providing sanitary provisions to more than 500 clubs for their female players, members and visitors as “the world has moved on from rugby union being a predominantly male sport.” The England federation says the initiative is part of a legacy program linked to the country hosting next year’s women’s World Cup. The initiative aims to encourage more women and girls to get involved in rugby.

