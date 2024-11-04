Rugby duo Joshua Brennan and Régis Montagne ruled out of France’s match against Japan

PARIS (AP) — Lock Joshua Brennan and prop Régis Montagne have been ruled out of France’s match against Japan this week because of injury. The French rugby federation say the duo have been replaced in coach Fabien Galthié’s 42-man group by Killian Tixeront and Uini Atonio. France is also playing against New Zealand and Argentina this month.

