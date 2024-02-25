Rugani scores late to help Juventus end winless run with 3-2 victory over Frosinone

MILAN (AP) — Daniele Rugani scored deep in stoppage time to help Juventus end its winless run with a 3-2 victory over lowly Frosinone. The in-form Dušan Vlahović had already scored twice in the first half and he also turned provider late on as second-placed Juventus snapped a run of four matches without a win. United States international Weston McKennie had set up both of Vlahović’s goals. Juventus moved to within six points of Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri have played two fewer matches and visit relegation-threatened Lecce later. Also, AC Milan plays Atalanta and Napoli visits Cagliari.

