Rugani scores late to help Juventus end winless run with 3-2 victory over Frosinone

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Juventus' Daniele Rugani celebrates after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Frosinone at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, north west Italy, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Alpozzi]

MILAN (AP) — Daniele Rugani scored deep in stoppage time to help Juventus end its winless run with a 3-2 victory over lowly Frosinone. The in-form Dušan Vlahović had already scored twice in the first half and he also turned provider late on as second-placed Juventus snapped a run of four matches without a win. United States international Weston McKennie had set up both of Vlahović’s goals. Juventus moved to within six points of Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri have played two fewer matches and visit relegation-threatened Lecce later. Also, AC Milan plays Atalanta and Napoli visits Cagliari.

