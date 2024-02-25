Rugani scores late as Juventus ends winless run with 3-2 victory over Frosinone. Inter routs Lecce

MILAN (AP) — Daniele Rugani scored deep in stoppage time to help Juventus end its winless run with a 3-2 victory over lowly Frosinone. The in-form Dušan Vlahović had already scored twice in the first half and he also turned provider late on as second-place Juventus snapped a run of four matches without a win. United States international Weston McKennie had set up both of Vlahović’s goals. Juventus remained nine points behind Inter Milan after the Nerazzurri beat relegation-threatened Lecce 4-0. Inter has also played a match less than Juventus. Zito Luvumbo netted late for relegation-threatened Cagliari to snatch a 1-1 draw at defending champion Napoli and spoil coach Francesco Calzona’s Serie A debut.

