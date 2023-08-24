Ruffian’s remains relocated from New York’s Belmont Park to Claiborne Farm in Kentucky

NEW YORK (AP) — The remains of Hall of Fame filly Ruffian have been moved from Belmont Park to Claiborne Farm in Kentucky. The move was necessary because the New York Racing Association is starting the installation of a one-mile synthetic track. Ruffian was buried shortly after her death in 1975 at the base of the flagpole near the finish line at Belmont. NYRA said the move to Kentucky will allow public access to Ruffian’s grave. At Belmont, the site was visible from the grandstand but inaccessible to fans. She was reburied on Thursday.

