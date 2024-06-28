Rüdiger set to be available for Germany after hamstring problem for Euro match vs. Denmark

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Germany defender Antonio Rüdiger looks to have recovered from a hamstring problem to be available for the round-of-16 match against Denmark at the European Championship on Saturday. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann says Rüdiger had a “good” training session and will be monitored to see how he recovers from it. Nagelsmann says of the Real Madrid center back “at the moment, it looks like he will be fit again.” Rüdiger’s return would be significant for Germany because fellow center back Jonathan Tah is missing through suspension.

