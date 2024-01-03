Rüdiger scores as Real Madrid edges Mallorca 1-0 to secure Spanish league lead in Vinícius’ return

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger scores his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue]

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior made his return from injury as Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 1-0 with a late goal by Antonio Rüdiger to guarantee first place at the midway point of the Spanish league’s season. The home win gives Madrid a three-point lead over Girona. The Catalan club hosts third-place Atletico Madrid later Wednesday. Madrid has the tiebreakers against Girona. Rüdiger broke the deadlock with a header into the top corner after a well-placed corner kick taken by Luka Modric in the 78th minute. Vinícius was back in action after an absence of nearly two months because of a muscle injury.

