Rüdiger scores as Real Madrid edges Mallorca 1-0 to secure Spanish league lead in Vinícius’ return

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior made his return from injury as Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 1-0 with a late goal by Antonio Rüdiger to guarantee first place at the midway point of the Spanish league’s season. The home win gives Madrid a three-point lead over Girona. The Catalan club hosts third-place Atletico Madrid later Wednesday. Madrid has the tiebreakers against Girona. Rüdiger broke the deadlock with a header into the top corner after a well-placed corner kick taken by Luka Modric in the 78th minute. Vinícius was back in action after an absence of nearly two months because of a muscle injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.