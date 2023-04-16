Rüdiger racially abused after Real Madrid’s game in Cadiz

MADRID (AP) — Defender Antonio Rüdiger has been racially abused by fans after Real Madrid’s game at Cadiz in the Spanish league. Images posted by Spanish media on Sunday showed Cadiz fans yelling insults at Rüdiger after he went to the stands to give away his shirt to what appeared to be a Madrid supporter. Objects were also thrown at the German defender, who is Black. Rüdiger exchanged a few words with some of the fans yelling at him before giving his shirt away and saluting some of the supporters. Two people who appeared to be members of Madrid’s staff came over to take the player away from the fans.

