Rucker throws for 5 TDs – again; sets records in Bucknell’s 48-34 win over Colgate

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ralph Rucker IV threw for 437 yards and five touchdowns and Bucknell beat Colgate 48-34 in a season ender for both teams. Rucker became Bucknell’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns and the first quarterback to ever throw for 400 yards in a game. The five-touchdown scoring effort was his second consecutive game with a school-record-tying five passing touchdowns. Jake Staerney threw for 248 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for Colgate.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.