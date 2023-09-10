Rucker throws 2 TD passes, Baker runs for a TD as Bucknell beats VMI 31-13

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ralph Rucker threw two touchdown passes, Rushawn Baker ran for 105 yards and a TD on 22 carries and Bucknell beat VMI 21-13. Rucker completed 19 of 30 passes for 224 yards and added 47 yards rushing. Damian Harris caught eight passes for 102 yards, including an 18-yard TD for Bucknell. VMI’s Collin Ironside hit Aidan Twombly for a 27-yard TD that made it 7-7 with 10:08 left to play. The Bison responded with an 11-play, 79-yard drive capped when Charlie Kreinbucher caught a 7-yard TD pass with 6:22 remaining. VMI went three-and-out on its next possession and Jack Goheen blocked the ensuing punt, which went out of bounds at the Keydets’ 9 and set up Baker’s 1-yard touchdown run that made it 21-13 about three minutes later.

