Rucker has 3 TD passes, 340 yards to lead Bucknell past VMI 35-28

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ralph Rucker IV threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns to lead Bucknell to a 35-28 win over VMI. Rucker’s two scoring passes to Josh Gary in the third quarter were the difference as the teams traded touchdowns in the other three quarters until the Keydets added a touchdown in the last minute. An onside kick attempt didn’t cover 10 yards and Bucknell ran out the clock. Rucker finished 27 of 36 with an interception that Asa Locks returned for the opening score of the game. The Bison got that back when T.J. Cadden returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown. The teams traded rushing touchdowns in the second quarter with VMI’s Hunter Rice racing 58 yards for his score.

