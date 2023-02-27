Rublev wins opening match of Dubai title defense

Andrey Rublev has begun his Dubai Championships title defense by spoiling Filip Krajinovic’s birthday after winning 7-5, 6-2. Krajinovic turned 31 on Monday. He raced 5-2 ahead. The second-seeded Rublev then reeled off 11 of the next 13 games. Rublev next faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who beat Malek Jaziri in straight sets in the Tunisian’s last pro match. Also, Alexander Zverev beat Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Lehecka won their first matchup in January, and beat Rublev in Doha last week before blowing five match points against Andy Murray.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.