Rublev reaches Monte Carlo final again; Sinner faces Rune

MONACO (AP) — Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev reached the Monte Carlo Masters final for the second time after rallying to beat eighth-seeded American Taylor Fritz 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in a rain-interrupted contest. Rublev lost in the final two years ago. The Russian player goes for his 13th career title and first at Masters level against either sixth-seeded Dane Holger Rune or No. 7 Jannik Sinner of Italy. They were playing later Saturday with the 21-year-old Sinner competing in his third straight Masters semi this season.

