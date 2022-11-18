Rublev overcomes Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis in Turin

By The Associated Press
Russia's Andrej Rublev celebrates after winning against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Andrey Rublev has rallied to upset second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and reach the final four of the ATP Finals in Turin. Rublev won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals for the first time. He will face third-seeded Casper Ruud. Novak Djokovic plays Taylor Fritz of the United States in the other semifinal. The five-time champion will have to recover swiftly after a grueling dead rubber victory over Daniil Medvedev that lasted more than three hours. Djokovic was visibly shaking during changeovers in the third set as he battled to win 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.

