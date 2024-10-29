Rublev loses temper and match at Paris Masters, local hope Mpetshi Perricard hits 28 aces

PARIS (AP) — Sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev lost two tiebreakers and his temper as his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals took a hit on Tuesday at the Paris Masters. Facing Francisco Cerundolo at the indoor tournament, Rublev lost 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) after a battle of more than two hours. Rublev was so frustrated at one point in the second set that he smashed his racket against his left knee. Video footage showed the outburst left his left knee bleeding. Big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France hit 28 aces on his way to defeating Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.