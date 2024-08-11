Rublev leads Arnaldi 6-4, 1-1 in National Bank Open semifinal delayed by rain

MONTREAL (AP) — Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev led Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 1-1 on Sunday in the National Bank Open semifinals when play was suspended because of rain. Rublev has victories this year in Madrid and Hong Kong. The 26-year-old Russian beat top-seeded Jannik Sinner 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Saturday night in the rain-delayed tournament. American Sebastian Korda, the winner last week in Washington, was set to face Alexei Popyrin of Australia in the other semifinal. Earlier Sunday in the quarterfinals, Korda beat second-seeded Alexander Zverev 7-6 (5) 1-6 6-4 , and Popyrin topped fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5. Rain washed out play Thursday night and all of Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby rolled through, putting the event set to end Monday behind schedule.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.