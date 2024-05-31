Rublev falls in the French Open third round while Swiatek, Gauff, Sinner, Tsitsipas move on

PARIS (AP) — Sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev has lost to Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets in the French Open third round and berated himself for his behavior. Rublev committed 37 unforced errors and four double faults and smashed a racket on his knee in the third set on Friday. No. 2 Jannik Sinner had no such trouble and nor did 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the fourth round by beating Marie Bouzkova, and she was joined there by third-seeded Coco Gauff and Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur. For the fourth consecutive day, rain interrupted play with lengthy delays.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.