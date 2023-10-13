Rublev eases into Shanghai Masters semifinals to meet Dimitrov

SHANGHAI (AP) — Seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev has eased to a 6-2, 6-3 win over Ugo Humbert in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters. Rublev let slip a break advantage during the second set but the Russian recovered to win the final four games to advance to his sixth Masters semifinal appearance where he’ll play Grigor Dimitrov. Rublev improved to 3-2 against Humbert and said that losing two weeks ago to the Frenchman at the China Open had helped him win this time. Dimitrov defeated Nicolas Jarry 7-6 (2), 6-4. On Thursday, Sebastian Korda reached the last four at a Masters tournament for the first time by rallying to beat Ben Shelton. Korda will play Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals.

