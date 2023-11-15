Rublev bloodies himself with racket during loss to Alcaraz at ATP Finals. Medvedev advances

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Andrey Rublev grew so frustrated during a 7-5, 6-2 loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals that he repeatedly hit himself with his racket so hard that he bloodied his left knee. Rublev was virtually eliminated after losing both of his opening matches. Alcaraz boosted his chances of advancing from the round robin stage at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players. Alcaraz will next face Daniil Medvedev in the red group. Medvedev reached the semifinals with a 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Alexander Zverev. Jannik Sinner leads the green group with two wins following his victory over Novak Djokovic on Tuesday. The top two finishers in each four-man group advance.

