Rublev beats Zverev for 1st time, advances to Dubai final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Defending champion Andrey Rublev advanced to the final at the Dubai Championships by beating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (9) for his first tour-level win over the German. Rublev needed six match points to finally put away Zverev. The Russian will face either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the final. The 25-year-old Rublev had lost all five previous matches against his longtime friend. Rublev saved a set point in the second-set tiebreaker. Djokovic and Medvedev play in the other semifinal match later Friday.

