Rublev beats top-seeded defending champion Sinner to reach Montreal semifinals

MONTREAL (AP) — Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev outlasted top-seeded defending champion Jannik Sinner 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Saturday night to reach the semifinals in the rain-delayed National Bank Open. Rublev beat Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-2 earlier Saturday, while Sinner also was playing his second match of the day after topping beat Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 6-3 in the afternoon. Rain washed out play Thursday night and all of Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby rolled through, putting the event set to end Monday behind schedule. In the late match, Kei Nishikori faced Matteo Arnaldi for a semifinal spot opposite Rublev, the 26-year-old Russian with victories this year in Madrid and Hong Kong. The other two quarterfinals were pushed back to Sunday.

