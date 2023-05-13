Rublev beats Molcan and the rain for spot in Italian Open 3rd round

By The Associated Press
Andrey Rublev of Russia reacts after winning the match against Alex Molcan of Slovakia at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonietta Baldassarre)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonietta Baldassarre]

ROME (AP) — Sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-4 in the only match completed so far on a rainy day at the Italian Open. The start of play was delayed for nearly two hours and there was also a brief interruption due to rain during the first set of the Rublev-Molcan match. Then there was a downpour during the final points as Rublev hurried to close it out before a tarp was pulled out over the red clay court. Several other matches were suspended before they were completed. Play was scheduled to resume later. Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz was slated to make his Rome debut against Albert Ramos-Vinolas later.

