Rublev beats Molcan and the rain for spot in Italian Open 3rd round

ROME (AP) — Sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-4 in the only match completed so far on a rainy day at the Italian Open. The start of play was delayed for nearly two hours and there was also a brief interruption due to rain during the first set of the Rublev-Molcan match. Then there was a downpour during the final points as Rublev hurried to close it out before a tarp was pulled out over the red clay court. Several other matches were suspended before they were completed. Play was scheduled to resume later. Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz was slated to make his Rome debut against Albert Ramos-Vinolas later.

