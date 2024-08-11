Rublev beats Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2 after rain delay to reach National Bank Open final

MONTREAL (AP) — Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday in the National Bank Open semifinals after waiting out a rain delay early in the second set. Rublev has victories this year in Madrid and Hong Kong. The 26-year-old Russian beat top-seeded Jannik Sinner 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Saturday night in the rain-delayed tournament. Play was delayed for 1 hour, 40 minutes with at 1-1 in the second set. Arnaldi, from Italy, was played his first Masters 1000-level semifinal. American Sebastian Korda, the winner last week in Washington, was set to face Alexei Popyrin of Australia in the other semifinal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.