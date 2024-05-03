Rublev beats Fritz to reach Madrid Open final against Auger-Aliassime. Lehecka joins injured list

MADRID (AP) — Andrey Rublev has beaten Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Madrid Open final where he will meet Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime advanced after Jiri Lehecka had to retire at 3-3 in the first set of their semifinal. The men’s final for the clay-court event is on Sunday. Rublev entered the tournament on a run of four straight losses but now has four wins in a row. He beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. Lehecka wept and broke his racket when he called it quits due to an apparent injury.

