Rublev beats Fritz in 2 sets to reach Madrid Open final

MADRID (AP) — Andrey Rublev has beaten Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 and reached the final of the Madrid Open. The eighth-ranked Russian will face Felix Auger-Aliassime or Jiri Lehecka in Sunday’s final. Rublev is seeking his 16th career title and his second of the season after winning Hong Kong in January. He entered the tournament on a run of four straight losses but now has four wins in a row. He beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

