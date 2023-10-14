Rublev beats Dimitrov to advance to Shanghai Masters final against Hurkacz

SHANGHAI (AP) — Seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev had mixed feelings after advancing to the final of the Shanghai Masters by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7), 6-3. The Russian said he wanted to win but “it’s not easy when you win matches against friends.” After a tough first set Rublev rallied from 2-0 down in the second set to win six of the last seven games and advance to his fourth Masters final and a meeting with Hubert Hurkacz. Earlier Saturday, Hurkacz served his way into the final with a dominant 6-3, 6-4 win over Sebastian Korda. Hurkacz sent down 14 aces and denied Korda any chance of finding his rhythm.

