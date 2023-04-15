Rublev and Rune win to reach Monte Carlo Masters final

MONACO (AP) — Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev reached the Monte Carlo Masters final for the second time after rallying to beat eighth-seeded American Taylor Fritz 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in a rain-interrupted contest. Rublev lost in the final two years ago. The Russian player goes for his 13th career title and first at Masters level against sixth-seeded Dane Holger Rune, who has won one Masters title. Rune also fought back to win 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 against No. 7 Jannik Sinner of Italy in another rain-marred match finishing under floodlights. The 21-year-old Sinner was competing in his third straight Masters semi this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.