Rubio, Obrian, Stuver guide Austin to 2-0 victory over Galaxy

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Diego Rubio and Jáder Obrian scored first-half goals and Brad Stuver notched his second straight clean sheet as Austin FC blanked the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0. Austin (4-3-3) jumped in front in the 7th minute when Rubio took a through ball from Obrian and drilled a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner of the net. Obrian made it 2-0 in the 19th minute with his second netter of the campaign. John McCarthy stopped three shots for the Galaxy (5-2-3), who entered play having won four of their last five matches to move to the top of the Western Conference.

